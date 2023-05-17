Champions League Results 2023: Top Scorers, Odds After Semi-Final Leg 2 Scores

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Manchester City loaded its trophy case under manager Pep Guardiola, but the UEFA Champions League Final is the one big match it has not won yet.

City will play its second UCL final in three years against Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Guardiola's side is the favorite to win the competition, and if it cashes in on that status, it could complete the season with three trophies. City can secure the English Premier League crown this weekend and it will play against Manchester United in the FA Cup Final on June 3.

Inter could be going after a double in Turkey if it beats Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final on May 24.

The Nerrazurri have a deeper history in European competitions. They are after their third UCL title in their fifth final appearance.

One part of the trophy ceremony is already solidified, as Erling Haaland heads to Istanbul with a four-goal lead in the Golden Boot race. He bagged 12 tallies, while no Inter player has more than four goals in the competition.

UCL Semifinal Leg 2 Scores

Manchester City 4, Real Madrid 0 (Manchester City advances 5-1 on aggregate)

Inter Milan 1, AC Milan 0 (Inter Milan advances 3-0 on aggregate)

UCL Final Information

Date: June 10, 2023

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount Plus

UCL Final Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

To Win Final

Manchester City (-400; bet $400 to win $100)

Inter Milan (+300; bet $100 to win $300)

Golden Boot Race

1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) -12

2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 8

T3. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - 7

T3. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) - 7

5. Joao Mario (Benfica) - 6

UCL Final Preview

Manchester City's complete and total domination of reigning champion Real Madrid on Wednesday night makes it the favorite pick to win the Champions League.

There is potential for Haaland and Co. to win the elusive title in dominant fashion. City eliminated all three of its knockout-round foes by three or more goals over two legs.

Manchester City knocked out Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals and semifinals behind tremendous home performances. City defeated Bayern 3-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals and put four past Madrid on Wednesday.

Inter can draw some solace in the fact that it does not have to make the trip to the Etihad Stadium for a final, and that all of the pressure will be on the English side.

Guardiola won four EPL titles, four EFL Cups and one FA Cup so far in his Manchester City career. He could have another EPL and FA Cup crown on his resume by the time the UCL final rolls around.

The Champions League title that he won twice with FC Barcelona has eluded Manchester City despite all of its success in domestic competitions.

Haaland was viewed as the missing piece to City's European domination, and he has proved to be just that so far.

The Norwegian produced a dozen tallies in the competition, and he received support from 10 other scorers in the City squad, including Bernardo Silva, who bagged two tallies to finish off Madrid.

Manchester City has yet to be shutout in a single game in the knockout phase. FC Copenhagen and Borussia Dortmund held City scoreless in a pair of 0-0 draws in the group stage.

Inter's defense produced five clean sheets in six knockout-round matches, and that form must carry over into Istanbul to slow down Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and City's other attacking stars.

Simone Inzaghi's men survived a group with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but it had an easier path to the final than City, as it faced FC Porto, Benfica and AC Milan.

Inter's attack is capable of matching City's unit on its absolute best day. Lautaro Martinez is Inter's star in the final third, and he has been regularly joined by Edin Dzeko in the starting lineup.

Inter's wild-card is Romelu Lukaku, who is finally in form after dealing with injuries and provided an assist to Martinez in Tuesday's win over AC Milan.

A Martinez-Dzeko or Martinez-Lukaku combination could hurt the City defense, and Inter does have the luxury of bringing one of those two forwards off the bench.

Inter has four matches left to test out the right attacking combination. It has three games in its Serie A season and the Coppa Italia final next Wednesday.

Manchester City also has three league matches and a final to deal with before it faces Inter.

As long as its squad stays healthy, we should see Haaland, Silva, De Bruyne and Jack Grealish line up in the front four, as they did on Wednesday. That's been the combination Guardiola stuck with. City can go to Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez off the bench to provide an attacking spark if need be.

City could enter Istanbul with two trophies already in hand this season, but the one that matters most is the one it has not won yet, and Inter will be a formidable foe on June 10.

