Penguins' Mike Sullivan Says He's Not a Candidate for Rangers HC Job, Cites Contract

The New York Rangers are in the market for a new head coach this summer after firing Gerard Gallant following a first-round exit in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs earlier this month.

However, it appears one potential candidate's name can be crossed off the list in Pittsburgh Penguins bench boss Mike Sullivan, who told Mollie Walker of the New York Post that he is all-in on staying with the Black and Gold.

"No, I am under contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, here for the long haul," Sullivan said over the phone.

