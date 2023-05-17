Lindy Ruff to Return as Devils HC for 2023 Season After Playoff Exit to Hurricanes

Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

The New Jersey Devils will retain Lindy Ruff as their head coach for the 2023-24 season, general manager Tom Fitzgerald told reporters Wednesday.

"He'll be back behind the bench," Fitzgerald said. "He's still the right coach for this group. He deserves that. We deserve him. He's a great partner for me and those kids love him."

Ruff, 63, has been with the Devils the past three seasons. After missing the playoffs in 2020-21 and 2021-22, Ruff took New Jersey to the second round before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Devils had missed the playoffs nine of their previous 10 seasons, so the turnaround was a major coup for Ruff, who may have been on the hot seat if the team failed to make significant strides.

New Jersey will have to move quickly to retain Ruff with his contract ending June 30. He previously coached for the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars, winning the Jack Adams Award in Buffalo during the 2005-06 season.