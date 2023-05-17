Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson Among 37 Players Not Scrimmaging at NBA Draft Combine

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There reportedly won't be much first-round talent on display during the five-on-five scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN shared the list of players who will not participate in the scrimmages, and it includes marquee names such as Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller. Notably, Givony points out only one of his projected first-round draft picks is slated to take the court during the scrimmages:

It isn't exactly surprising players such as Miller and Henderson are not participating.

After all, there isn't much the projected top draft picks can prove in such an environment. They have already ascended to their expected positions because of their ability on the court and what they have put on tape, which impacts the risk-reward analysis.

Even the minor chance at an injury in these scrimmages could convince a possible first-round pick to sit out.

Another name who will not be in attendance is surefire No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

NBA reporter Marc Stein already noted the 19-year-old star will not be in attendance at the combine because his French League season is still ongoing. He also was not in attendance for Tuesday's draft lottery when the San Antonio Spurs were awarded the top pick and the right to select him.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst was in France with Wembanyama during the lottery and described a scene of joy when it was revealed the Spurs would have the top choice:

"When the envelope for the second pick was opened to reveal a teal Hornets logo, meaning the Spurs had gotten the winning number 4,000 miles away, the room burst into applause. Wembanyama, with his parents on each side of him, broke into a smile before emotion came over his face as he wiped his eyes at the gravity of the moment.

"Though he was clear throughout the process that he didn't have a preferred destination, the Spurs are a popular team in France because national basketball legends Boris Diaw and Tony Parker thrived and won titles in San Antonio."

Perhaps the biggest question of the draft is who will go No. 2 overall to the Charlotte Hornets between Henderson and Miller.

They may see Henderson's ceiling and athleticism from the point guard spot as a selling point, or they may see Miller as a game-changing forward who fits in better alongside LaMelo Ball. And that decision could have a domino effect with the Portland Trail Blazers sitting at No. 3 overall with the possibility of using the pick or trading it to add more veteran talent around Damian Lillard.

Those teams will have plenty to weigh before deciding on draft day, but one of the factors taken into consideration will not be the respective performances of Henderson and Miller during the combine scrimmages.