76ers' Joel Embiid Was 'Shocked' By Doc Rivers Firing, Daryl Morey Says

When the Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to fire head coach Doc Rivers on Monday after the team's Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics, they evidently caught their franchise centerpiece by surprise.

Sixers general manager Daryl Morey told reporters on Wednesday that star center and reigning 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid was "shocked with the change" but said he hopes to convince the big man that the next coach will be the right person for the job.

