X

    76ers' Joel Embiid Was 'Shocked' By Doc Rivers Firing, Daryl Morey Says

    Doric SamMay 17, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers talks with Doc Rivers head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers against the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2022 in New York City. Philadelphia 76ers won 125-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
    Adam Hunger/Getty Images

    When the Philadelphia 76ers made the decision to fire head coach Doc Rivers on Monday after the team's Eastern Conference semifinal loss to the Boston Celtics, they evidently caught their franchise centerpiece by surprise.

    Sixers general manager Daryl Morey told reporters on Wednesday that star center and reigning 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid was "shocked with the change" but said he hopes to convince the big man that the next coach will be the right person for the job.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.