Winners and Losers from the 2023 NHL Playoffs so Far

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

For the first time in NHL history, all four teams in the conference finals are based in "Sun Belt" states. The closest instance was during the COVID bubble playoffs based in Edmonton and Toronto in 2020, which featured the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning among the final four.

These conference finals lack the name recognition of Original Six franchises such as Boston, New York, Toronto or Chicago, some other big-market U.S. hockey cities like Los Angeles or Philadelphia, or recent Cup champions such as Tampa Bay. Nevertheless, a final four consisting of Sun Belt franchises was bound to happen at some point because of expansion and relocation into those markets.

The Stars and Golden Knights will of course clash again in the Western Conference Final. Their last postseason meeting was in 2020 as the Stars emerged victorious in five games. This year marks the fourth time in the Golden Knights' six-year NHL history that they've gone this far.

Thanks to younger players Roope Hintz and Jake Oettinger as well as veteran winger Joe Pavelski, Dallas tamed the Minnesota Wild and outlasted the Seattle Kraken to get here. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights' roster depth and scorers such as Jack Eichel, Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault helped them down the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers.

A deep roster as well as a solid defense were key factors for the Carolina Hurricanes. They overcame the absence of Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen to eliminate the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils. Jordan Martinook, Jesper Fast and Jesperi Kotkaniemi stepped up to bolster the Hurricanes offense.

Despite finishing as the lowest playoff seed, the Panthers rode an aggressive physical style and the solid goaltending of Sergei Bobrovsky to upset victories over the Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs. Power forward Matthew Tkachuk epitomized their in-your-face style, while Carter Verhaeghe and Brandon Montour were among their leading scorers.

In the short term, it'll be interesting to see what effect this has on the television ratings for the remainder of the 2023 playoffs. In the long term, however, it could help grow the fanbases and the game's popularity in those regions.