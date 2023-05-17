Report: NBA GMs 'Discussed the Possibility' of Turning Draft into 2-Day Event

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The NBA may be looking to the NFL model for its draft moving forward.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported general manager present at Tuesday's draft lottery discussed potentially turning the NBA draft into a two-day event.

It's unclear if there is an actual proposal in the works to expand the draft, or merely speculation among executives.

Currently, the NBA draft consists of just two rounds, versus seven for the NFL. Moreover, the overwhelming majority of interest in the NBA draft comes from the lottery (the first 14 picks), whereas NFL teams regularly land gems and college stars in the second or third round.

There could be merit in adding a second day to the draft if the NBA added a third or potentially even fourth round, which would make some level of sense with the expansion of the G League and the advent of two-way contracts. That said, it's unlikely an extra round or two—especially given it'd mostly consist of G League talent—would create the type of extravagant excitement to make it a worthwhile endeavor.

The NBA draft already stands well on its own as a one-night event. Fans of all teams with draft picks can tune in and assume, at least on some level, every player taken has a chance to develop into a contributor down the line.