    Lakers Rumors: Concern LA Could 'Lose' D'Angelo Russell If Benched for Schröder

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during the game against the Golden State Warriors during the Western Conference Semi-Finals of the 2023 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers might have to weigh the present and the future in their Western Conference finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

    The Lakers seemed to perform better with Dennis Schröder than D'Angelo Russell, who finished with a minus-25 plus-minus rating in his 26 minutes on the floor.

    ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote how moving Russell to the bench would make sense but reported "there is concern the team could 'lose' the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason."

