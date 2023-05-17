Lakers Rumors: Concern LA Could 'Lose' D'Angelo Russell If Benched for Schröder

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to weigh the present and the future in their Western Conference finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers seemed to perform better with Dennis Schröder than D'Angelo Russell, who finished with a minus-25 plus-minus rating in his 26 minutes on the floor.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin wrote how moving Russell to the bench would make sense but reported "there is concern the team could 'lose' the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason."

