James Harden Rumors: Rockets Return Not a 'Shoo-in' After Doc Rivers' Firing by 76ers

After the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the postseason with Sunday's Game 7 blowout loss to the Boston Celtics, there has been rampant speculation that veteran guard James Harden could be leaving the team to return to the Houston Rockets.

However, ESPN's Zach Lowe reports that a reunion between Harden and Houston is not guaranteed.

"The team's firing of Doc Rivers Tuesday morning had several league sources in Chicago cautioning that James Harden's much-rumored interest in returning to the Houston Rockets may not be such a shoo-in with Rivers gone in Philly," Lowe wrote.

Harden has the opportunity to opt out of the $35.6 million player option remaining on his contract in order to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The departure of Rivers could make it more attractive for Harden to stay in Philadelphia, as ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne reported on Monday that "it would be hard" for him to return if Rivers remained at the helm.

The 33-year-old appeared to address the rumors in a social media post that read, "Experts don't really be experts."

Still, Lowe noted that Harden and the Rockets "remain very much interested in" the possibility of reuniting this offseason. Joining a team that finished with a 22-60 record last season likely wouldn't get him closer to competing for an NBA championship, but Harden enjoyed the best years of his career in Houston from 2012 to 2021 before he requested to be traded.

The 10-time All-Star was arguably the most dynamic offensive player in the league during his time with the Rockets, averaging at least 29 points and seven assists in five straight seasons from 2015 to 2020. He was named 2018 NBA MVP, becoming the third Houston player ever to win the award along with Moses Malone and Hakeem Olajuwon.

Harden's decision on where he will play next will undoubtedly be one of the top storylines of the 2023 offseason.