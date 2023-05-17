X

    76ers' James Harden Posts Cryptic Message on IG amid Rockets, Doc Rivers Rumors

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    James Harden is apparently tired of hearing the reports about his uncertain future with the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Harden took to social media Tuesday evening to call out so-called "experts" amid reports of tension between him and former Sixers coach Doc Rivers.

    John Clark @JClarkNBCS

    This is what James Harden sent out on Instagram after ESPN reported that James most likely would not be back with the Sixers if Doc Rivers was still the coach. <br>"experts really don't be experts." <a href="https://t.co/1LLmRvV9IS">pic.twitter.com/1LLmRvV9IS</a>

    ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said she spoke to a person close to the situation who said, "It would be hard for me to see James wanting to come back and play for Doc again."

    Harden has a $35.6 million player option for next season, but it's widely expected he will opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent. The 2018 NBA MVP has been linked several times to a return to the Houston Rockets, where he played from 2012 to 2021.

    Since requesting a trade from Houston during the 2020-21 season, Harden has bounced from Brooklyn to Philadelphia in an unsuccessful attempt to win his first championship. He wilted during the Sixers' second-round series against the Boston Celtics, scoring just 22 points on 7-of-27 shooting in Games 6 and 7 as Philadelphia blew a 3-2 lead.

    Speaking to reporters after the game, Harden told reporters his relationship with Rivers was "OK," which isn't exactly a ringing endorsement.

    The Sixers fired Rivers on Tuesday, so any fracturing between the pair doesn't ultimately matter as Harden hits free agency. That said, Harden has not looked like a particularly happy basketball player at any point since exiting Houston.

