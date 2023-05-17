NHL Playoffs 2023: X-Factors to Watch on Conference Finals Schedule

0 of 4

Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

The four teams remaining in the Stanley Cup Playoffs displayed few weaknesses over the first two rounds.

The Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights were all difficult to beat, and that makes the conference final matchups so intriguing.

The two Stanley Cup Final participants could be determined by X-factors, like incredible goalie play or the strength on the penalty kill.

Experience at this stage of the postseason could also help in the opening games of the series while all four teams find their footing in specific on-ice matchups.

There is no clear favorite in either series, and should set up two exciting extended series over the next two weeks, starting with Thursday's Game 1 in Carolina.