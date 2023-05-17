LeBron James Says Lakers Will 'Be Better' After Game 1 Loss to Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the outlook for his team remains positive following a 132-126 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

"We'll be better," he told reporters. "We know we didn't play up to our capabilities in the first half. ... But you know we'll be better in Game 2, that's for sure."

Los Angeles looked finished by halftime when it trailed 72-54. Nikola Jokić had 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists through the first two quarters, while Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown combined for 31 points.

Head coach Darvin Ham and his staff made some adjustments that helped the Lakers nearly overturn the deficit. James had an opportunity to tie the game with 45.2 seconds left but saw his three-pointer hit off the iron.

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will clearly react to what he saw in the second half and adapt his game plan.

Still, there's a sense Los Angeles might have found the formula to attacking the West's No. 1 seed, namely putting Rui Hachimura on Jokić and targeting Murray when Denver is on defense.

Of course, it's fair to wonder whether the 6'8" Hachimura can actually neutralize Jokić to the degree the Lakers need. The element of surprise with that tactical gambit is gone as well.

The great thing about Game 1 was that both teams will come away somewhat confident. Game 2 will go their way if they just deliver more of the same.

The Lakers and Nuggets played at a high level in Game 1, and now fans get to see Ham and Malone attempt to outwit one another. This series is shaping up to be playoff basketball at its best.