    LeBron James Says Lakers Will 'Be Better' After Game 1 Loss to Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 16: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in game one of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James believes the outlook for his team remains positive following a 132-126 defeat to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

    "We'll be better," he told reporters. "We know we didn't play up to our capabilities in the first half. ... But you know we'll be better in Game 2, that's for sure."

    Los Angeles looked finished by halftime when it trailed 72-54. Nikola Jokić had 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists through the first two quarters, while Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown combined for 31 points.

    Head coach Darvin Ham and his staff made some adjustments that helped the Lakers nearly overturn the deficit. James had an opportunity to tie the game with 45.2 seconds left but saw his three-pointer hit off the iron.

    Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will clearly react to what he saw in the second half and adapt his game plan.

    Still, there's a sense Los Angeles might have found the formula to attacking the West's No. 1 seed, namely putting Rui Hachimura on Jokić and targeting Murray when Denver is on defense.

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Lakers are using a similar strategy to what Boston has done against Jokic:<br><br>Put a secondary big on him (Boston uses Grant a lot or Horford when it's him and Rob) and let the shot-blocker roam and help (Horford or Rob).<br><br>LA has Hachimura up into Jokic, while AD is roaming.

    Blake Murphy @BlakeMurphyODC

    Kills me to say this but might have to take Murray off in the final possessions here for defense / because he looks like he can barely breathe with whatever that illness is

    Of course, it's fair to wonder whether the 6'8" Hachimura can actually neutralize Jokić to the degree the Lakers need. The element of surprise with that tactical gambit is gone as well.

    Brendan Vogt @BrendanVogt

    A different way to look the at Rui adjustment is the Lakers smelled a potential road win and went for it — showed their hand. Denver gets time to look at it and adjust after a win.

    The great thing about Game 1 was that both teams will come away somewhat confident. Game 2 will go their way if they just deliver more of the same.

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Lakers will feel like Denver can't shoot this well (55-47-80) again. <br><br>Denver will feel like Lakers can't shoot this well again (55-48-89). <br><br>Lakers settled down while Nuggets adrenaline wore off. <br><br>I would not overreact to this one. Your pre-series take should hold.

    The Lakers and Nuggets played at a high level in Game 1, and now fans get to see Ham and Malone attempt to outwit one another. This series is shaping up to be playoff basketball at its best.