Predicting Steelers' Early 2024 NFL Draft Big Board

0 of 3

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers could overhaul their secondary depth chart next year.

Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the 2023 NFL season, per Spotrac, and Patrick Peterson could be deemed too expensive to keep around for the second half of the two-year deal he signed this offseason.

Pittsburgh drafted Joey Porter Jr. in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft to begin the transformation at cornerback.

One of Porter's former Penn State teammates could receive a look from the Steelers in the 2024 NFL draft if they do not retain Witherspoon and Wallace in free agency.

Pittsburgh will have other needs come to the forefront of the draft discussion before next April, but it is already clear it might have to get younger in the secondary.