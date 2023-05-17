X

    LeBron James, Lakers' Defense Criticized by Twitter in Game 1 Loss vs. Nuggets

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 16: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball between Dennis Schroder #17 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the third quarter in game one of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena on May 16, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
    Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

    The Denver Nuggets are seven wins away from their first NBA championship in franchise history.

    It seemed like they were going to cruise to an easy victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at Ball Arena, but the Purple and Gold cut a 21-point deficit to as little as three in the final minute before falling short in a 132-126 defeat.

    Denver is still undefeated at home in the postseason thanks to a brilliant effort from Nikola Jokić, who finished with a triple-double of 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists in a superstar showdown against Anthony Davis, who impressed as well with 40 points and 10 rebounds.

    Yet it was the Lakers' rebounding and defense that entered play No. 1 in the league during the playoffs, per NBA.com, that let them down and led to criticism on social media:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jokić first half rebounds: 16<br><br>Lakers whole team: 13<br><br>Nuggets have 23 more rebounds 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/G97ywpM85u">pic.twitter.com/G97ywpM85u</a>

    claire de lune @ClaireMPLS

    soooo many defensive errors so far, lakers look absolutely gassed and these lineups have been confounding. need these guys to get hooked up to some oxygen machines during halftime because whew

    LeBron James, Lakers' Defense Criticized by Twitter in Game 1 Loss vs. Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    LakeShowYo @LakeShowYo

    Lakers 3 guard starting lineup in 1st half:<br><br>Schroder — 3pts<br>D'Angelo — 2pts<br>Reaves — 5pts<br><br>Jamal Murray and Bruce Brown have 31 😭

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Joker put the moves on AD 💪<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/nuggets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nuggets</a>) <a href="https://t.co/ZYTDjcpdne">pic.twitter.com/ZYTDjcpdne</a>

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Davis cannot keep Jokic off his spot at all.

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Everybody for the Nuggets playing well<br><br>One player for the Lakers playing well <br><br>Lakers defense sucks <br><br>Follow me for more expert analysis

    Daniel Starkand @DStarkand

    Laker defense tonight: <a href="https://t.co/kDlL2MqyfI">pic.twitter.com/kDlL2MqyfI</a>

    Lakers Nation @LakersNation

    Seeing a lot of positives on the offensive end, but this is the worst defense the Lakers have played all year. Just lazy.

    Jemele Hill @jemelehill

    It feels like Denver is shooting 100 percent from the field tonight.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRUCE BROWN THROWS IT DOWN 🔨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Y4EVGeI6D6">pic.twitter.com/Y4EVGeI6D6</a>

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    That was about as bad of a half as we've seen from these Lakers. Big question coming in was if the Lakers' top-rated defense could slow down Denver's top-rated offense, and in the first half the answer was lol, no. Let's see what adjustments LA makes in the 3rd...

    NBA Memes @NBAMemes

    Lakers defense against the Nuggets 🎮 <a href="https://t.co/XbzDbO9FXF">pic.twitter.com/XbzDbO9FXF</a>

    Patrick Murphy @_Pat_Murphy

    The Nuggets have been insane but I have no idea what the Lakers were doing with the defensive plan from the jump.

    The Lakers couldn't have scripted a worse start to the game.

    Davis may be one of the best defensive bigs in the league, but he and the rest of the Lakers were no match for Jokić as Denver came flying out of the gates on the way to a commanding 18-point halftime lead.

    The two-time MVP operated at full capacity with shooting touch, a spin move around Davis for a dunk, point guard-like passes as a facilitator and a relentlessness on the boards. The only time Los Angeles generated any early momentum was when it slowed the pace and looked to LeBron James for post-ups against smaller defenders.

    It's not as if Los Angeles played poorly on the offensive end. Rather, Davis got whatever he wanted, James overpowered defenders on the block and Rui Hachimura provided secondary scoring. But even momentum from a solid run could only do so much against Jokić, who casually tossed in a three from well beyond the arc at the third-quarter buzzer.

    Throw in Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hitting from the outside and Bruce Brown providing a much-needed spark off the bench for a relatively thin team, and the Lakers had to play unstoppable offense just to keep pace.

    And they did for extended stretches while closing the gap all the way to three. They got to the free-throw line, Austin Reaves hit from deep, and the Davis and James combination remained dialed in until the end when the King missed a triple to tie it up in the final minute.

    If the offense remains at that level and the defense improves, Los Angeles could steal Thursday's Game 2 in Denver.