Xavier Woods and 8 WWE, AEW Stars Currently Lost in the Shuffle

Credit: WWE.com

Even with the talent depth WWE and All Elite Wrestling currently boast, more and more names continue to be added to the ever-expanding rosters.

Not everyone can be prominently featured, so certain stars getting lost in the shuffle is an unavoidable issue. However, that isn't to say both companies can't do a better job of utilizing those they have available.

There is an ample amount of television time to go around between Raw, SmackDown, Dynamite, Rampage and now Collision, and thus it's entirely possible for more people to be better showcased.

The recent WWE draft should give several Superstars the chance to start anew. The same can be said about AEW Collision, which is expected to be treated with the same level of importance as Dynamite.

Xavier Woods is a prime example of someone who would benefit from more direction after floundering for so long.

The following names find themselves in a similar spot and should be the next recipients of some creative attention.