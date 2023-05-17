Spurs' Peter Holt After Winning NBA Draft Lottery for Wembanyama: 'I Might Faint'

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The San Antonio Spurs have won the Victor Wembanyama Sweepstakes after earning the No. 1 spot in the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday, and Chairman of Spurs Sports & Entertainment Peter Holt understandably couldn't contain his elation afterward.

Holt's father, Peter M. Holt, was notably on hand for the 1997 draft lottery, where the Spurs got the No. 1 pick and used it to take Tim Duncan, an eventual five-time NBA champion and one of the most accomplished players in league history.

Now the Spurs have another potential franchise changer in Wembanyama, the 7'5" French superstar widely considered to be the best prospect since LeBron James.

San Antonio has gone through four straight losing seasons after making the playoffs for an NBA-record 22 campaigns, but a new dynasty could be en route. The Spurs have a boatload of draft picks for the remainder of the decade, including up to five first-rounders from 2024-2028 in addition to their own, plus two possible pick swaps.

With Wembanyama leading the way and a host of young talent incoming, San Antonio could certainly find itself perennially playing for championships within the next few years.