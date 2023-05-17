X

    Pistons Mocked by Twitter After Falling to No. 5 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMay 17, 2023

    PARIS, FRANCE - May16 Victor Wembanyama of Metropolitan92 in action during the LNB Pro A Betclic Elite basketball match between Boulogne-Levallois v Paris Basket at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan in Paris, France, on 16 May 2023. (Photo by Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
    Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

    The ping pong balls don't care about the NBA standings.

    The Detroit Pistons finished with the league's worst record at 17-65, which seemingly put them in ideal position to land the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. Instead, they were given the No. 5 overall pick.

    Detroit's loss was the San Antonio Spurs' gain, as the Western Conference team was awarded with the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to draft generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

    Twitter reacted to the Pistons' misfortune:

    RingerNBA @ringernba

    Pistons fans <a href="https://t.co/0h5ZBRNyJT">pic.twitter.com/0h5ZBRNyJT</a>

    Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

    Oh my God the Pistons need medical attention they just got sucker punched <br><br>Houston<br>Charlotte<br>Portland<br>San Antonio<br><br>Goddamn this is tense

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Poor Pistons fans. What a bummer after that painful season

    Lost Tribe Sports @LostTribeSports

    Pistons fans <a href="https://t.co/3rnLqrBbjn">pic.twitter.com/3rnLqrBbjn</a>

    Julius P. Scott @TheFifthTop

    With the best odds in the draft, the Pistons ended up with pick 5. I'm floored. The franchise will continue to suffer.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    With the Pistons receiving the 5th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, that is now five straight seasons where the team with the worst record has not selected first overall, which happens to coincide with the new lottery format (started in 2019). <a href="https://t.co/kaXuaSo8Yt">pic.twitter.com/kaXuaSo8Yt</a>

    Duncan Smith @DuncanSmithNBA

    After the embarrassing debacle the Pistons put on the floor last year, this is exactly what they deserve anyway.

    PistonsThoughts @PistonsThoughts

    17 wins, no playoff win in 15 years and Pistons fans get rewarded with the 5th pick 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳

    PistonsMuse @PistonsMuse

    Meh, we have our future. <a href="https://t.co/gR9dMk2ATJ">pic.twitter.com/gR9dMk2ATJ</a>

    nick @nsitto2

    I hate being a Piston fan <a href="https://t.co/2qc023r6Jg">pic.twitter.com/2qc023r6Jg</a>

    Bob Wojnowski @bobwojnowski

    We can't even be surprised anymore, right? Pistons plummet to fifth in the draft, the lowest slot they could land. No Wemby for Detroit.

    Detroit hasn't won a playoff series since the 2007-08 season, but finishing with the top pick would have allowed it to pair Wembanyama with Cade Cunningham and perhaps change that in the coming years. The Pistons selected Cunningham with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

    Alas, things did not worked out as planned.

