Pistons Mocked by Twitter After Falling to No. 5 Pick in 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The ping pong balls don't care about the NBA standings.

The Detroit Pistons finished with the league's worst record at 17-65, which seemingly put them in ideal position to land the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery. Instead, they were given the No. 5 overall pick.

Detroit's loss was the San Antonio Spurs' gain, as the Western Conference team was awarded with the No. 1 overall pick and the opportunity to draft generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

Twitter reacted to the Pistons' misfortune:

Detroit hasn't won a playoff series since the 2007-08 season, but finishing with the top pick would have allowed it to pair Wembanyama with Cade Cunningham and perhaps change that in the coming years. The Pistons selected Cunningham with the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

Alas, things did not worked out as planned.