Where Experts Predict Top 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Are Headed Post-Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs won the right to draft Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft in Tuesday's draft lottery.

San Antonio will have the opportunity to add the 7'4" French star to its small, but very notable list of No. 1 overall picks in franchise history. David Robinson (1987) and Tim Duncan (1997) were the Spurs' other two top selections.

San Antonio's likely pick of one of the most talked about prospects in history will headline the draft discussion leading into the June 23 event.

The Charlotte Hornets will have to make the first true decision of the draft with the No. 2 overall pick. The Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons round out the top five.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was quick to put out a photoshopped picture of Wembanyama in a Spurs jersey.

StatMuse pointed out the illustrious footsteps the likely No. 1 overall pick will follow in San Antonio.

Charlotte faces a fascinating decision at No. 2 that will dictate the rest of the lottery picks.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman outlined the debate between G-League star Scoot Henderson and Alabama freshman Brandon Miller.

Wasserman followed that up by declaring what type of duo Ball and Henderson could form in Charlotte.

Miller could be a better fit alongside LaMelo Ball, as Langston Wertz Jr. of the Charlotte Observer pointed out once the Hornets were confirmed at No. 2.

Portland would presumably land whichever one of Henderson or Miller that Charlotte does not select.

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn threw out the scenario in which Portland deals the No. 3 selection to pair Damian Lillard with an established star.

Houston will likely be in a position to land Amen Thompson out of Overtime Elite, but there could be options for the Rockets at No. 4, whether it be a trade up or down, or they can hope that the Hornets and Blazers address other needs to let Henderson drop.

KSL Sports' Ben Anderson threw out a few different hypotheticals in the case that the Hornets and Blazers draft based on fit within their teams.

The Pistons lost out on all of the top prospects, as they fell to No. 5. Rod Beard of the Detroit News pointed out this was the least favorable situation for the franchise.

Ausar Thompson, Amen's brother who also played in the Overtime Elite league, Villanova's Cam Whitmore, Houston's Jarace Walker, Anthony Black from Arkansas and Kansas' Gradey Dick are among the next group of prospects who are likely to land within the top 10.