Doc Rivers Reportedly Open to Coaching Return After 76ers Firing

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Former NBA head coach Doc Rivers is open to returning to the sidelines for the right opportunity, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

The Philadelphia 76ers just fired the 61-year-old Rivers after three seasons at the helm. The former NBA guard has been a head coach for the Orlando Magic (1999-2003), Boston Celtics (2004-2013), Los Angeles Clippers (2013-2020) and 76ers (2020-2023).

He's only been off the sidelines for just one season (2003-04) since 1999, working as a commentator for the NBA on ABC.

Rivers was named one of the 15 Greatest Coaches in NBA History as part of the league's 75th anniversary celebration. His accolades include a 2008 NBA championship with the C's and 2000 Coach of the Year honors for the Magic.

He holds a lifetime record of 1,097 wins and 763 losses for a .590 winning percentage. Rivers' teams have also missed the playoffs just five times during his tenure.

Postseason success has largely evaded Rivers since he guided Boston to the 2010 Eastern Conference title, however. Twelve of his 13 teams since then have not advanced past the conference semifinals. His 76ers teams notably failed to advance past the second round in all three of his seasons, capped by an ugly 112-88 loss to the C's in Game 7 this year.

Philadelphia parted ways with Rivers after the season. Outside of Philly, the NBA currently has head coaching vacancies in Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Toronto. It's possible that Rivers could land a gig this coming year, but it's also feasible to see him take some time off or even return to the broadcast booth, where he notably called the 2004 NBA Finals alongside Al Michaels.