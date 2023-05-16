Scoot Henderson Eyes NBA Draft's Top Pick over Wembanyama: 'Just Got That Dog in Me'

Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images

It's essentially a foregone conclusion that Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA draft, but Scoot Henderson wants some consideration.

"I think I just got that dog in me," he said during an interview on ESPN (h/t ClutchPoints) when asked what separates him from Wembanyama. "I got it in me. Sometimes people got it on them, I got it in me… I'm the most prepared player in the draft, honestly."

Unfortunately for Henderson, he just so happens to be in the same draft as the prospect who comes with generational hype.

Wembanyama is a 7'4" big who can shoot from the outside, break down defenders off the dribble and dominate the interior on both ends, making him a can't-miss prospect. That doesn't take anything away from Henderson, though, who stands out as a potential franchise cornerstone at point guard for whichever team drafts him.

His explosiveness allows him to make plays in transition, his ability to facilitate will improve the looks of those around him, and he can finish through contact at the rim when he does blow by his primary defender.

Henderson won't go No. 1 overall, but his confidence and overall skill set should appeal to every team in the draft.