3 Things Each Rebuilding Team Must Evaluate in 2023 NFL Season

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Does DeAndre Hopkins stay or go?

DeAndre Hopkins heard his name in swirling trade rumors this offseason. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, "I'm not sure. We're evaluating everyone," when asked about Hopkins' status at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

At this point, the Cardinals wouldn't get an immediate return for Hopkins unless they swapped him for another player. The three-time All-Pro wideout doesn't seem ready to leave Arizona. General manager Monti Ossenfort should keep the wide receiver around for a rebuild.

Is it time to pay or trade Budda Baker?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Budda Baker informed the Cardinals that he wants the team to make him the highest-paid safety in the league, or grant his trade request. With that ultimatum, Arizona would have to reset the market with a deal that surpasses Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.'s four-year, $72 million contract ($42 million guaranteed).

The Cardinals will likely experience a rough start to the season. Gannon said quarterback Kyler Murray "is a long way away" in his recovery from a torn ACL. Arizona isn't likely to be in contention to compete for a playoff spot in a tough NFC West division. The club should trade Baker for draft capital.

What's the best way to maximize Isaiah Simmons' skill set?

The Cardinals declined the fifth-year option in Isaiah Simmons' rookie contract, which means he'll become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. The 2020 first-rounder has recorded 258 tackles, 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles, but he hasn't played at the level of a top-eight draft pick with consistency.

Simmons has lined up at both safety spots and in the slot. Gannon, who called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles' top-10 defense (in total yards) in the previous two seasons can significantly improve Arizona's unit (21st in yards last year) by helping Simmons reach his full potential.