3 Things Each Rebuilding Team Must Evaluate in 2023 NFL Season

3 Things Each Rebuilding Team Must Evaluate in 2023 NFL SeasonMay 17, 2023
NFL teams can build a playoff contender in a short period of time or take years to reach the postseason after changes in the front office or coaching ranks. The new regimes can expedite the process with sound decisions in the first year of taking over a franchise.
Among a long list of roster decisions, incoming general managers must iron out wrinkles with disgruntled veterans who may want a new contract or a change of scenery. New head coaches must find ways to elevate the play of an experienced quarterback or prepare a rookie to start in his first season.
With those major personnel evaluations in mind, we've highlighted three roster question marks for six teams that hired a new general manager or head coach this offseason. Based on roster position and recent player production, the queries below should rank atop each club's list of inquiries in need of a solution in 2023.
Arizona Cardinals
- Does DeAndre Hopkins stay or go?
- Is it time to pay or trade Budda Baker?
- What's the best way to maximize Isaiah Simmons' skill set?
DeAndre Hopkins heard his name in swirling trade rumors this offseason. Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said, "I'm not sure. We're evaluating everyone," when asked about Hopkins' status at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
At this point, the Cardinals wouldn't get an immediate return for Hopkins unless they swapped him for another player. The three-time All-Pro wideout doesn't seem ready to leave Arizona. General manager Monti Ossenfort should keep the wide receiver around for a rebuild.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Budda Baker informed the Cardinals that he wants the team to make him the highest-paid safety in the league, or grant his trade request. With that ultimatum, Arizona would have to reset the market with a deal that surpasses Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.'s four-year, $72 million contract ($42 million guaranteed).
The Cardinals will likely experience a rough start to the season. Gannon said quarterback Kyler Murray "is a long way away" in his recovery from a torn ACL. Arizona isn't likely to be in contention to compete for a playoff spot in a tough NFC West division. The club should trade Baker for draft capital.
The Cardinals declined the fifth-year option in Isaiah Simmons' rookie contract, which means he'll become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season. The 2020 first-rounder has recorded 258 tackles, 13 for loss, 7.5 sacks, 16 pass breakups, four interceptions and seven forced fumbles, but he hasn't played at the level of a top-eight draft pick with consistency.
Simmons has lined up at both safety spots and in the slot. Gannon, who called plays for the Philadelphia Eagles' top-10 defense (in total yards) in the previous two seasons can significantly improve Arizona's unit (21st in yards last year) by helping Simmons reach his full potential.
Carolina Panthers
- When will Bryce Young be ready to start?
- Can Miles Sanders make an impact in the passing game?
- How much does Brian Burns get on an extension?
The Carolina Panthers made an aggressive move up from ninth to the No. 1 spot in the 2023 draft for Bryce Young. As always, the top pick (especially a quarterback) will receive the most attention through the offseason.
Head coach Frank Reich said that quarterback Andy Dalton will get first-team reps with Young getting work as "the new guy." Don't expect Carolina to follow that pecking order for long. For any player, the best practice is on the field with live snaps during the regular season. Even if Dalton starts Week 1, Young will likely take over no later than the team's Week 7 bye.
The Panthers didn't break the bank to sign running back Miles Sanders, but he did sign the biggest deal among players at his position this offseason, inking a four-year, $25 million contract ($13 million guaranteed).
Per ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers want to get Sanders involved in the passing game to aid Young's development. As a rookie, Sanders caught 50 passes, but he saw his targets and receptions drop significantly in the following three campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This offseason, the Panthers will pay a premium to lock Brian Burns into a long-term contract. General manager Scott Fitterer didn't draft Burns, but he understands the two-time Pro Bowler's value to the team and said that the club will work on an extension with the defensive end's agent.
In four seasons, Burns has recorded 121 pressures and 38 sacks. When the ink dries on his new deal, he'll probably bank $25-plus million annually with at least $75 million guaranteed, which would be top five in both earning aspects at his position.
Denver Broncos
- What's the plan to get Russell Wilson back on track?
- How will Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine split touches?
- Where's the pass-rush coming from?
In all likelihood, the Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton with the idea that he can help Russell Wilson rediscover his Pro Bowl form after an abysmal 2022 season. Remember, the team traded two first-rounders, a pair of second-rounders and a fifth-round pick along with Noah Fant, Shelby Harris and Drew Lock to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Wilson last offseason. The same front office has to do what it takes to make the blockbuster deal work in its favor.
Payton must pour over the film from Wilson's glory years with the Seahawks to help him bounce back in 2023. Perhaps the coaching staff encourages the signal-caller to move a lot more in the pocket.
Payton has a track record of using running-back tandems. As the New Orleans Saints head coach, he had Deuce McAllister and drafted Reggie Bush in his first season with the team. Payton won a Super Bowl with Mike Bell and Pierre Thomas as his top two ball-carriers. Most recently, he paired Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram II together.
As Javonte Williams recovers from a torn ACL, expect Samaje Perine to handle a significant workload. Payton believes the latter can play on all three downs, which suggests that the Broncos could evenly split the touches between their top two running backs with both healthy.
The Broncos don't have Von Miller or Bradley Chubb on the edge anymore. They need to develop their young pass-rushers and hope that Randy Gregory can stay healthy and play more than 55 percent of the defensive snaps in a single season for the first time in his career.
Denver sent Chubb to the Miami Dolphins before the 2022 trade deadline and allowed defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones to walk in free agency—the club's top two sack leaders from the previous season. If Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto don't flash early in the upcoming campaign, the front office may have to add another veteran on the edge. Denver ranked 27th in pressure rate for the 2022 term.
Houston Texans
- When will C.J. Stroud take over the offense?
- Who's ready to emerge as the go-to wide receiver?
- How can Will Anderson Jr. unlock the pass rush?
As a first-time head coach, DeMeco Ryans must find the right time to start rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, whom the Houston Texans selected with the No. 2 overall pick.
While the Texans don't have to rush him into a starting role with third-year pro Davis Mills and 11th-year veteran Case Keenum on the roster, Houston has one of the league's better offensive lines on paper, which bodes well for Stroud. They signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right guard Shaq Mason to extensions. Right tackle Tytus Howard and left guard Kenyon Green are former first-round picks. Rookie second-rounder Juice Scruggs could win the starting spot at center.
Regardless of who starts under center, the Texans must develop their wide receiver unit. They signed Robert Woods, who's coming off a down year with 53 receptions for a career-low 527 yards and two touchdowns, but Nico Collins, John Metchie III or Tank Dell could lead the team in targets.
Among the three upstart receivers, Collins has the most experience with two seasons under his belt. Metchie will return to action after team doctors diagnosed him with acute promyelocytic leukemia last July. As a second-round pick from 2022, he has a ton of potential. Stroud urged the Texans to draft Dell, who might have a big role if the rookie quarterback takes over the offense early in the season.
The Texans made a bold move early on Day 1 of the draft, sending 2023 first- and second-round picks along with first- and third-rounders in 2024 to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 3 overall selection. They picked Will Anderson Jr. in that spot.
Last year, Jerry Hughes led the Texans in sacks (nine), but he's entering his age-35 term. In 2022, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo finished second on the team in sacks, and Houston allowed him to depart for the Cleveland Browns in free agency. Even with a position change, the coaching staff cannot afford to take it slow with Anderson; he must make an immediate impact. Houston ranked 20th in pressure rate last season.
Indianapolis Colts
- Is Anthony Richardson too raw to compete for the starting job?
- When will Jonathan Taylor get a new contract?
- Who's going to fill Stephon Gilmore's void?
Throughout the draft evaluation process, analysts often tagged Anthony Richardson as a "project" prospect because he only started for one year at Florida and didn't show improvement until late in the 2022 season.
In his first eight games as a starter, Richardson threw for seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He threw for 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in his last four outings. The Colts may look past the signal-caller's inexperience to capitalize on his recent growth. Per Kokomo Tribune's George Bremer, Richardson has already impressed the Colts with his pocket awareness.
Indianapolis does have the luxury of giving Richardson a bit of time to adjust to the NFL with Gardner Minshew also in the quarterback room. How things go this summer will ultimately dictate when the rookie sees the field.
Jonathan Taylor has shown patience with his contract situation. He noted that a lack of movement on an extension wouldn't distract him and "things will happen naturally."
Fortunately for the Colts, they won't have to maneuver through a potential holdout or hold-in scenario with Taylor, but the front office may want to consider drawing up a new deal for the 2021 rushing champion even though he's coming off an injury-riddled 2022 campaign. In the long term, the Colts could have a top-five ground attack with Taylor and Richardson, who's a dynamic signal-caller with 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns as a collegian.
In March, the Colts traded cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, which created an opening in the secondary. Indianapolis selected JuJu Brents in the second round of the draft, though Isaiah Rodgers Sr. could hold on to a lead cornerback position because of his experience in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system.
Keep in mind that head coach Shane Steichen retained Bradley from the previous regime. So, the play-caller may opt to keep a trusted veteran who's played in his scheme on the field in a prominent role over a rookie.
Tennessee Titans
- Can Will Levis challenge Ryan Tannehill for the starting job?
- Is Derrick Henry a franchise cornerstone or a trade asset?
- Is Kevin Byard too expensive to keep on the roster?
At the NFL owner's meetings in March, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he expects quarterback Ryan Tannehill to start in 2023. While Tannehill seems like the front-runner to open the campaign under center, he may not have much room for error with rookie second-rounder Will Levis in the fold.
Levis has two years of starting experience at Kentucky, and he played in a pro-style offense under Liam Coen in 2021. NBC Sports' Peter King thinks the rookie signal-caller could start by November 1 if Tennessee struggles through the first two months of the season.
In conjunction with the idea of pulling Tannehill for Levis, King believes the Titans could become a seller at the 2023 trade deadline and move on from running back Derrick Henry. Though Henry plays a low-premium position, Tennessee can potentially fetch a third-rounder for the two-time rushing champion in a full-on rebuild.
On the flip side, Henry has been the engine of the Titans offense for the previous four years. Without him, Tennessee would have to establish a new identity on that side of the ball. The Titans' win-loss record leading up to the 2023 trade deadline could become the determining factor in a decision on Henry's short-term future.
As the Titans teeter between retool and rebuild mode, they must decide how to proceed in a contract standoff with Kevin Byard. Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, the All-Pro safety refused to take a paycut, which clouds his future with the team.
Tennessee may entertain trade offers for Byard, though that would weaken a pass defense that allowed the most yards last season. Since 2021, Byard has recorded 19 pass breakups and nine interceptions.
Player contract details are provided by Over the Cap.
College football statistics are provided by cfbstats.com.
Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.