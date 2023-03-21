NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Trade Talks 'Ramping Up;' Reworked Contract Likely

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Trade negotiations centered around Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins "are ramping up," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added a contract restructure would likely accompany any deal. Hopkins is in the first year of his two-year, $54.5 million extension and due to count for $30.8 million against the salary cap in 2023.

Acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler in 2020 was a sign of the franchise's lofty ambitions with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. A lot has changed since then.

The 2023 season figures to be a rebuilding year for Arizona. The team has a new head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and general manager (Monti Ossenfort), and starting quarterback Kyler Murray is recovering from a torn ACL.

Trading Hopkins and cashing in on his trade value would be a sensible decision.

On March 12, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals "want hefty compensation," which translated to "a premium Day 2 pick and more."

The MMQB's Albert Breer examined the situation in January and posited Arizona's return realistically might be a Day 2 pick. Breer also listed all of the factors that combine to hurt the team's leverage.

Hopkins has the biggest cap hit among receivers, which is undoubtedly a consideration for any team interested in his services. He'll turn 31 in June as well, and a decline can come rather rapidly for even elite pass-catchers.

The Tennessee Titans learned that the hard way when they gave up second- and fourth-round picks for Julio Jones, only to watch his production fall off a cliff in 2021. The Titans cut him after just one season.

Hopkins' injury problems over the last few years add more uncertainty to his long-term outlook. He experienced hamstring trouble in 2021 before tearing his MCL. A minor knee injury sidelined him for the final two games of the 2022 season.

The three-time first-team All-Pro performed well after serving his six-game suspension for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy. He caught 64 passes in 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine appearances. His 79.7 receiving yards per game were right on track with his career average (77.9).

For a team with championship aspirations, Hopkins could be a significant addition. A trade is not without a level of risk, though.