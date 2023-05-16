Yankees' Gleyber Torres Talks Aaron Judge, MLB Rule Changes, More in B/R AMA

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres has spent his entire six-year career with the New York Yankees, but the 2023 campaign is one in which the franchise has lofty World Series aspirations with the re-signing of star slugger Aaron Judge.

While the Yankees currently sit fourth in the American League East with a 24-19 record, Torres is playing a critical role in helping the Bronx Bombers climb out of the depths of the division.

The 26-year-old is slashing .250/.347/.439 with six home runs, 19 RBI and five stolen bases in 42 games.

As the Yankees aim to reclaim the division, Torres has recently partnered with fashion brand Kings Bred, which "delivers the memo that there is royalty in all of us and we can become a master of whatever craft we pursue to accomplish anything."

Kings Bred is launching a pop-up store at 5008 Broadway in New York City on Monday, June 12, at 6 p.m. ET, "where baseball and fashion fans can experience the union between Kings Bred and Torres."

Torres, who will be in attendance for the event to sign autographs and take pictures, discussed his partnership with Kings Bred, his time playing with Judge, Major League Baseball's rule changes and more with B/R for an AMA session.

The following is the transcript from the AMA session.

Talk to us about your partnership with Kings Bred?

Since 2020, the COVID year, I noticed the hat and I was really interested about the merchandise. In the beginning they sent me a couple, and I really liked them and used them almost every day. Many people asked me what the product was because they were unfamiliar and that really inspired me. We met in San Diego to talk future partnerships or relationships. As a player from my country, it was inspiring to my people. I love the product. I love the hat and the opportunity this presents me. I feel grateful for that big opportunity and just being able to put together a really good combination, a good title and I think I'm looking fresh with the hat.

How important is fashion to you as an athlete?

It's really important. I'm in the NY market, big team. Many people know us so it's really important to be a good professional. Every time we fly, the rule is to fly well. We always try to look professional, but outside the field we have a life, we have fans. Looking professional is how we pay respect to the organization. I always try to match to my hats. If I wear a suit, I try to use a good hat so it looks fresh but I always look professional and that is something that is really important to me. If I go out and some fan meets me, I like to represent myself well. Many people ask me how I get the hat or find the website, so it's important to me I wear something that inspires the people to wear too.

Are you allowed to use that bat during play or would the league take issue with it?

I haven't asked yet. I think if the logo is allowed to be approved I think I will use it soon. It will be amazing if I use it during the game.

@Grass02k What was your experience like playing for the World Baseball Classic back in March?

It was amazing. It was huge for me. First to represent my country at that type of level, but also I played behind all of Venezuelan stars. It was unreal. To put on the colors of my country every day, was really special for me, my family and my countries. The relationships I made at the field every day – the national anthem, I enjoyed every second I was there. It's the type of moment I'll never forget. It's something I will repeat if I get another opportunity.

@KMCQuiller Which was more exciting WBC or Playoffs?

Postseason in NY is amazing, Playing for the Yankees is huge. I really love that. I haven't played a World Series yet, but I think it's amazing in NY. We have the best fans. I really want to enjoy the World Series soon. Also the postseason is amazing. The games are loud. The fans are insane.

I think WBC is a little different. First of all you play for your country. Growing up, you know everything about your country. You play for your family. It's something personal. For sure, those types of moments are both amazing

@Gutt44 What was your 'Welcome to the MLB' moment?

Yeah for sure. I remembered my first time I walked to home plate and how the people reacted. All of the Yankees fans gave me a welcome. That's a feeling I'll never forget. Also, my first walkoff in NY I will never forget. I always go back to the videos to remember those feelings because time is flying and everything is getting faster and those videos are just a reminder of my start. I'll never forget it.

@HGDAC Favorite moment of your career so far?

So far my first career walkoff in NY is the best moment. The postseason for sure is amazing – the celebration and the champagne is amazing, but I'm just waiting for the World Series. I think that's the goal and the real celebration I want to get, but for now the walkoff is the moment.

@MarcoGhedini Are players enjoying the new rules?

I really like the clock. I think it's useful for everybody in the league how the games are now faster. As a fan, it makes getting to the ballpark better. We get more fans because the game is a little bit faster, which opens new opportunities to introduce people to the game.

As a player, it's better because you can rest a little more. It's not easy to play every day for a 4-hr game. It's easier to play 2-3 hrs every day. Everything is just an adjustment: the clock, the timing. As a player you have to make the adjustment and just figure out a way. In spring training, we practiced timing wise to get used to the pace and because of that all of our players have felt normal. Because of that it feels a little bit faster but nothing has changed and it's just good for the whole league.

@ToddPeterson Who is the toughest pitcher you've faced?

Verlander, Gerrit Cole, deGrom, Scherzer. Also, Chris Sale I haven't gotten a single off yet. He's nasty. I've faced him many times and still trying to figure out how to hit him so that's the goal for now. There's something really good competition in the majors right now.

@24HourBaller Since you guys are in the midst of a road trip, what's your favorite place to play besides Yankee Stadium?

I really like Toronto. The field is really amazing. The crowd for them is loud every time. The chemistry here. The ballpark is amazing. I really like Miami too, brand new field, a lot of Latin people there so I feel home. Also, Seattle. Seattle has really good weather. It's a little freezing there, but the ballpark is amazing. San Francisco and Pittsburgh have amazing views from the field at night too.

@TGGut19 What's Aaron Judge like as a leader behind closed doors?

He's amazing. I came to the team in '16 and met Aaron. In '17, I met Aaron at my first spring training and the relationship we developed is amazing. That's a guy who gives confidence. You can ask any question and he'll always have the perfect answer. Coming to the big leagues in '18 I already see him as a leader. From the beginning he's the guy. He always tries to help everybody. You always will want to do something and he already has the anticipation to help you. Sometimes when we are in trouble, he asks to hold meetings with everybody and he's a guy who is motivation to the team. For me it's really special. He has helped me in many different ways.

@Jasperoko Funniest guy in the Yanks locker room?

Many guys. I think Tommy Kahnle and Wandy Peralta. Those two guys always bring fun to the clubhouse. They're always making the team laugh.

@ZKlein43 Favorite spot to eat at in New York?

I really like Carbone. It's amazing. It's quiet. It's really tiny and the food is amazing. I go there like 3-4 times a month. Every time I get the opportunity, I go straight there.

@ALSwerve New York has a lot of retired numbers. If it wasn't No. 25 what number would you wear?

I really like 7. It's a number I wore from the beginning of my career and also 11 and also 14. When I came to the team, somebody used 14 and 11 was Brett Gardner. I think I'd pick the 7 if I had the opportunity. As an infield player, I think we look better with low numbers. I don't really like the high numbers

@ACasale25 Do you ever feel like there's almost an extra weight or pressure to being a Yankee because of the history of the team?

Yeah, when you're back to the minor league complex and on every wall you see all of these historic moments around winning, as a player that inspires you. When you play in the minor league, they create championship guys. You really want to win. Seeing all of those moments from championship trophies from Jeter to Babe Ruth and all of those types of moments, you want to be part of that coming to the big leagues and for sure you want to win a World Series because you want to be part of the history and that is the way you play here. If you don't have that mentality, I think you are on the wrong team. We don't care if we win 120 games on the season and we don't make the World Series and we don't do anything, I think we fail that year. If we win it all, that's the goal and mentality for us.

Favorite part of being a Yankee?

I think wearing the pinstripes. That is an iconic jersey and also living in the jungle in NY is just amazing. It's not that easy with the media, the fans – it can be hard, but I really like that. I like that type of pressure. I really like pressure for myself to get better and better. I really like those type of things.

@Just_in_Time What would you say to Yanks fans who may be concerned about the team's start this season?

I just want to say don't give up on us. It's not how we start, it's just how we finish. I believe when we're all healthy, we'll be back to where we are from the beginning. I think we should be good soon.