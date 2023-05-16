NBA Rumors: Myles Turner Floated as Trade Candidate If Pacers Land Victor Wembanyama

John Fisher/Getty Images

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner seems to be a perennial candidate to be traded, but it reportedly becomes more of a possibility if the team lands the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday's NBA draft lottery.

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reports that the Pacers would likely move on from Turner if they have the chance to select No. 1 prospect Victor Wembanyama, especially considering that they play the same position.

"There has been so much talk around Turner," an anonymous general manager told Deveney. "They know what they can get for him. They tried to play him with [Domantas] Sabonis and it just became so clear he is a center and needs to play center. So if he [Wembanyama] comes in, they will probably get Turner out sooner than later."

Indiana has a 6.8 percent chance to land the top pick in this year's draft. The Pacers missed the playoffs for the third straight season after finishing fourth in the Central Division with a 35-47 record.

In his eighth NBA season, Turner put forth one of the best years of his career. He averaged career highs of 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 54.8 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc. He also contributed 2.3 blocks and 1.4 assists per game in his 62 appearances.

In January, Turner signed a two-year contract extension with Indiana that will pay him $40.9 million. The 27-year-old would have been a coveted player on the open market if he tested free agency, but he chose to remain with the franchise that selected him 11th overall in the 2015 draft.

However, the opportunity to add Wembanyama would be impossible to pass up for the Pacers. The 7'4" Frenchman is considered to be a generational talent who can change the course of a franchise because of his unmatched combination of size and offensive skills.

If Turner is made available for a trade, there will be a slew of suitors around the league who would attempt to add his services.