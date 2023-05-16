Saints' Cam Jordan Has Discussed Contract Extension, Aims to Retire with New Orleans

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Heading into the final season of his current contract, Cameron Jordan is looking for one more deal that would allow him to finish his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Jordan's agent, Doug Hendrickson, told Brett Martel of the Associated Press he's discussing an extension with the Saints of at least two years with the hope of having it finalized before training camp begins in July.

"If we get a deal done, that'll be probably the final years of my career here," Jordan said at an event on Monday. "Whatever happens, happens. In terms of how we play, how we want to attack offenses, that's what I'm here for."

