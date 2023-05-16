Patriots' Lawrence Guy, Wife Andrea Gifted 75 Moms in Miami NICU Mother's Day Flowers

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

New England Patriots defensive end Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea had a very special Mother's Day.

Andrea Guy gave birth to the couple's fourth child on Sunday and was in the neonatal ICU (NICU) at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Miami when she and Lawrence decided to gift flowers to 75 other mothers also on the unit, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

Lawrence Guy, who joined the Patriots in 2017, has been active in the community during his NFL career and was New England's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes a player for their community service efforts and performance on the field.

The Guy family hosted a holiday dinner at Gillette Stadium for five families from the Boys and Girls Club in December, provided 200 local families with Thanksgiving meals in November and invited 150 high school students to Gillette Stadium in August for their annual school supplies giveaway.

Guy is under contract with the Patriots through the 2024 season and figures to be a key piece on defense alongside Deatrich Wise Jr., Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux.