Duke Legend Mike Krzyzewski, UNC's Tyler Hansbrough Headline 2023 CBB HOF Inductees

As arguably the biggest rivalry in college basketball, it's fitting that Duke and North Carolina will be the dominant programs featured at the College Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and point guard Johnny Dawkins, along with North Carolina legend Tyler Hansbrough are among the five-member 2023 Hall-of-Fame class.

Herb Magee, longtime head coach for Division II Thomas Jefferson University, and former scout Tom Konchalski are the other inductees.

Krzyzewski has already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He retired at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season with a men's Division I-record 1,202 career wins between five years at Army and 42 years at Duke.

Coach K was originally inducted into the National College Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class in 2006, but he couldn't officially take a spot until retiring from coaching.

Over the course of his storied career, Krzyzewski won five national titles, 13 ACC regular-season titles and 15 ACC tournament championships.

Dawkins played four seasons for the Blue Devils from 1982 to '86. He was named Naismith Player of the Year in 1985-86 and had his No. 24 jersey retired by the program after his senior year.

Playing for one of the most storied programs in college basketball history, Hansbrough is arguably the best player the Tar Heels have ever had. He was a consensus All-American selection in each of his four years, including three consecutive first-team selections from 2006-07 to 2008-09, and led the team to a national title during his senior season.

Hansbrough was named ACC Player of the Year and consensus National Player of the Year as a junior in 2007-08. He was the first North Carolina player to accomplish that feat in a single season since Antawn Jamison in 1997-98.

Magee had a 54-season run at Thomas Jefferson University from 1967 to 2022. His 1,144 career wins are the most in Division II history and ranks second all-time to Krzyzewski among men's coaches.

Konchalski, who died in February 2021 at the age of 74, had a 43-year career as a high-school scout and was in charge of Five-Star Basketball Camp.

Per NBA.com, Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Dominique Wilkins, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were among the NBA legends who took part in the camp when they were in high school.

The 2023 induction ceremony will take place on Aug. 30 in Chicago.