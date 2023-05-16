76ers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Buzz 'Circulated' Since Harden Trade amid Rivers Firing

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers will embark on a search for a new head coach after firing Doc Rivers on Tuesday, and it appears one former bench boss with ties to James Harden could be a candidate.

Since the Sixers acquired Harden in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets last season, talk of Daryl Morey's "potential interest in a reunion" with Mike D'Antoni has "circulated," according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Morey, Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, served as general manager of the Houston Rockets from 2007 to 2020, and D'Antoni served as head coach of the franchise from 2016 to 2020.

Harden played in Houston from 2012-13 until he was traded to the Nets during the 2020-21 season.

