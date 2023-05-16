LeBron James, Wife Savannah 'Extremely Supportive' of Bronny Joining USC, HC Says

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

USC head coach Andy Enfield isn't feeling any additional pressure since Bronny James committed to playing basketball for the Trojans on May 6.

Speaking to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Enfield said LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, have been "extremely supportive" of Bronny since he made his decision:

"They have a great understanding of what it takes to become a great player. I think the expectations—there are certainly expectations—but the expectations are not unreasonable as parents. They want what most other parents want. They want their son to come get an education, develop on the basketball court, play with other good players and to have a coaching staff that can help them develop and help him become a better player. We think, as coaching staff, LeBron and Savannah have a great understanding of what it's going to take for Bronny to be a great college player and get to the next level."

LeBron and Savannah have spoken about their oldest son with great pride since he committed to USC.

"They are amazing," Savannah told Sylvia Obell of Cut Magazine about her children. "They surprise me every day just with how intelligent and kind and amazing they are. I pat myself on the back, as well as give high-fives to my husband, because I tell him all the time, 'We did that. We did that.'"

Having just completed his 10th season at USC, Enfield has transformed the program into a prime destination for top recruits. The Trojans have made the NCAA tournament in three consecutive years and five times in the past eight seasons.

USC made the tournament just six times in the previous 16 years before Enfield was hired in April 2013. One of those appearances is from the 2007-08 season that was vacated due to a violation of NCAA rules.

Bronny's commitment adds to what looks like a loaded freshman class for USC next season. The Trojans are ranked eighth in the 2023-24 recruiting rankings, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

James is the highest-profile player in that group as the son of arguably the greatest player in NBA history, but he might be the second-best player on talent. Isaiah Collier is the top-ranked overall recruit.

Having already played under an intense spotlight for most of his life, Bronny should have no problem adjusting to life in college when he arrives on campus in the fall.