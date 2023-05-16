X

    MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge's Glances to Yankees Bench Believed to Be over Tipped Pitches

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 16, 2023

    TORONTO, ON - MAY 15: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs out a home run in the first inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 15, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
    Cole Burston/Getty Images

    The Toronto Blue Jays believe they may have been tipping their pitches in Monday's 7-4 loss to the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

    That may have been why Yankees star Aaron Judge briefly looked toward the dugout during an at-bat in the eighth inning. The Blue Jays broadcasters drew attention toward his sideways glance as the game was unfolding.

    Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser

    the Blue Jays broadcast pointed out that Aaron Judge seemed to be looking, well, not at the pitcher...and then they noticed it again just before he homered <a href="https://t.co/mHFXbsF6S3">pic.twitter.com/mHFXbsF6S3</a>

