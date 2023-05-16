X

    Doc Rivers' Firing as 76ers HC Celebrated by Fans After Embarrassing Loss to Celtics

    Erin WalshMay 16, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 03: Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers looks on during game two of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on May 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the 76ers 121-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
    Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Doc Rivers was given the boot on Tuesday.

    The Philadelphia 76ers fired their head coach of three seasons after their disappointing Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Boston Celtics, the team announced Tuesday.

    Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said in a statement:

    "Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely. We're grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship."

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    thank you, Doc. <br><br>full release: <a href="https://t.co/yAVbK2oMhT">https://t.co/yAVbK2oMhT</a> <a href="https://t.co/9hosyb2XH4">pic.twitter.com/9hosyb2XH4</a>

    The Sixers were eliminated from the 2023 NBA playoffs with a Game 7 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden. Philadelphia was embarrassed in the do-or-die matchup, falling 112-88, and Rivers was widely expected to be fired after the loss.

    In his three seasons with the Sixers from 2020 to 2023, Rivers went 154-82. The team was eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals in each of the last three seasons, falling to the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat before Sunday's Game 7 loss to the Celtics.

    Following Tuesday's announcement that Rivers had been dismissed by the Sixers, Philly fans on Twitter celebrated a decision that many believed should have happened sooner:

    Pablo Torre 🏴‍☠️ @PabloTorre

    There is no human being in sports that I like more interpersonally — as an interview, as a hang, Doc is incredible — that I dislike more as a coach <a href="https://t.co/Kwxck8CTnM">https://t.co/Kwxck8CTnM</a>

    TheHomieJoker🃏 @TheHomieJoker

    Doc Rivers leaving the Wells Fargo Center <a href="https://t.co/xRLXzPki7G">pic.twitter.com/xRLXzPki7G</a>

    Jeff McDevitt @JeffMcDev

    this is when I knew. Trust in sheed. <a href="https://t.co/EaTCeSakyT">pic.twitter.com/EaTCeSakyT</a>

    Frank_TheBarber 💈 @Frank_TheBarber

    Bye <a href="https://t.co/EUlbvLXiSz">pic.twitter.com/EUlbvLXiSz</a>

    FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

    Philadelphia dismissing Doc Rivers like <a href="https://t.co/bPc0UcNks2">pic.twitter.com/bPc0UcNks2</a>

    ✰🧛🏿 @supahslimey

    Is there a single sixer fan upset at the Doc firing ? Everyone seems ecstatic on the TL lolz

    Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ

    Doc Rivers arriving to the 76ers facility this morning<a href="https://t.co/lxBeAURLWn">pic.twitter.com/lxBeAURLWn</a>

    SSB @SSBKlutch

    Doc Rivers about to join Dwight in Taiwan <a href="https://t.co/83WelTXLi0">pic.twitter.com/83WelTXLi0</a>

    Luckily for the 76ers, there are no shortage of replacements for Rivers.

    Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams and Nick Nurse are available this summer after being fired by the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors, respectively. Additionally, Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson has been mentioned in various head coaching searches.

    Whoever is hired as Philadelphia's next bench boss will inherit a talented roster that includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. However, James Harden's future with the franchise is questionable as he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent.