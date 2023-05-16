Report: UConn, Gonzaga to Start Multiyear MCBB Series with Games in Seattle, NYC

Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The UConn Huskies and Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to begin a multiyear men's college basketball series with a game at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena in the 2023-24 season, according to Jon Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

The teams will also play at New York's Madison Square Garden in 2024-25, per Rothstein. Dates and times have not been determined.

UConn and Gonzaga most recently met in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA tournament. The Huskies defeated the Bulldogs 82-54 to reach the Final Four for the first time in nine years.

UConn then captured its first national title since 2014.

The Huskies and Bulldogs have met only six times, and Connecticut is 4-2. Gonzaga defeated UConn in the Bahamas in 2015 and in Boston in 2007. UConn won a 2008 meeting in Seattle and a 2005 matchup in Hawaiʻi. The Huskies also won another Elite Eight matchup in 1999 on the way to their first national title.

Both programs will look very different next season.

Four Huskies declared for the 2023 NBA draft this offseason: Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson Jr., Tristen Newton and Adama Sanogo.

However, UConn brought in the country's fourth-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports, including 5-star prospect Stephon Castle; 4-stars Solomon Ball, Jaylin Stewart and Jayden Ross; and 3-star Youssouf Singare.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, the Huskies' projected starting lineup includes Castle, Ball, Stewart, Alex Karaban and Donovan Clingan.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, is entering the post-Drew Timme era, as he declared for the draft alongside teammates Malachi Smith, Julian Strawther and Anton Watson.

The Bulldogs' recruiting class ranked 22nd with 4-star Dusty Stromer and 3-star Alex Toohey.

Gonzaga also landed transfers in Graham Ike (Wyoming), Ryan Nembhard (Creighton) and Steele Venters (Eastern Washington).

Borzello projected its starting lineup to include Nembhard, Venters, Ike and Nolan Hickman. He also included Smith, who may return for his fifth season. Otherwise, Ben Gregg could slot in.

With the new-look rosters, the matchup between UConn and Gonzaga should be a good one.