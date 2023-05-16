X

    Heat Rumors: Gabe Vincent to Have 'Significant' Market in Contract Talks as UFA

    Erin WalshMay 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 10: Gabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat goes to the basket during the game on May 10, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Gabe Vincent is still competing in the 2023 NBA playoffs with the Miami Heat, but he will reportedly become a hot commodity once he hits free agency in the summer.

    "This is a guy that's gonna go into unrestricted free agency," The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania said Tuesday on FanDuel TV. "He's gonna have a significant market around the league as a guy that can not only potentially start but also come off the bench."

    Vincent is in the final year of a two-year, $3.5 million deal he signed with the Heat in August 2021.

    The 26-year-old went undrafted out of UC Santa Barbara in 2018 and first signed with Miami on a two-way deal in January 2020. He appeared in just nine games during the 2019-20 campaign, spending the majority of the year in the G League.

    Vincent has played for the Heat full-time since the 2020-21 season, primarily coming off the bench. He has taken on a larger role during the 2022-23 season, however, replacing the injured Kyle Lowry in the starting lineup in February and remaining there since.

    In 68 regular-season games, Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 33.4 percent from beyond the arc.

    From Modesto, California, he has been even better in the playoffs as the eighth-seeded Heat took down the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks and No. 5 New York Knicks en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.

    In 11 games, he's averaging 11.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 36.8 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from deep.

    It's unclear which franchises might have interest in signing Vincent, but his ability to be effective in the starting lineup and off the bench will be desirable to many teams.