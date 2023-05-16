NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines for Conference Finals Schedule

0 of 3

Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL conference final field is down to two Eastern Conference teams looking to get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in over a decade and a pair of Western Conference franchises that recently advanced to the championship series.

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers open up the conference final round on Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Carolina and Florida relied on their defenses to reach this point of the postseason, and that means we may be in store for a low-scoring series.

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights, who start the West final on Friday, are coming off two offensive-minded second-round series.

The top lines for each Western Conference finalist could once again produce a high point volume and turn that series into one where five or six goals is required to win a game.