John Cena Wishes He Was Still in WWE 'Every Day': 'My Body Can't Do It Anymore'

John Cena will forever be attached to WWE, but the 16-time world champion knows his body's limitations at this point in his life.

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (h/t Michael Schrute of WrestlingNews.co), Cena explained he wishes "every day" he was still a regular performer for the company.

"My body can't do it anymore, and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product," he added.

Cena has worked a limited schedule with WWE since 2019. He had an extended run in the summer of 2021 when he returned at Money in the Bank to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE universal championship at SummerSlam.

After losing to Reigns, Cena went away again except for a one-off appearance on the June 27, 2022, of Raw to celebrate his 20-year anniversary with the company. He did extend his streak of having at least one match every year since 2002 when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Reigns and Sami Zayn on the Dec. 30 episode of SmackDown.

Cena made a few appearances on television leading up to his WrestleMania 39 match against Austin Theory. The Leader of the Cenation lost the bout for the United States title.

At 46 years old, Cena has had one of the more successful moves into acting of any WWE legend outside of The Rock. He's set to make his second appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise in Fast X, set to be released on Friday.

Whenever the schedule allows for it and the right story is available, Cena will almost certainly continue to make appearances for WWE as long as he wants to do so.

