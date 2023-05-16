Francis Ngannou Signs PFL Contract Following UFC Exit, Will Debut in 2024

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou announced Tuesday he has signed with the Professional Fighters League.

"The past few months have been a very interesting time to understand and see the landscape, but I'm very excited about this deal with the PFL because they basically showed what I was expecting," he said to the New York Times' Emmanuel Morgan. "They didn't just show up as a promotion that was looking for a fighter, but really came as a partner that sees more value in you as a person."

Ngannou is looking to return to MMA competition in mid-2024.

As part of his deal with the promotion, the 36-year-old will be chairman for PFL Africa. Morgan described the venture as "an expansion initiative to produce events on the continent."

PFL chief executive Peter Murray said PFL Africa is tentatively scheduled to launch in 2024 and that the company could be staging events on the continent by 2025.

Neither Murray nor Ngannou disclosed the financial specifics of his contract, but the latter said PFL gave him "more than anyone else offered." He'll also have the opportunity to schedule boxing events outside of the PFL umbrella.

Tyson Fury called out Ngannou in January, and Ngannou told TMZ Sports in March his representatives were weighing a fight with Deontay Wilder.

The 6'4", 257-pound heavyweight hasn't fought since earning a unanimous decision over Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in January 2022. In March 2021, he knocked out Stipe Miocic to become the UFC heavyweight champion.

Ngannou eventually became locked in a contract dispute with the UFC, which finally released him in January. That left many fans wondering what his next step would be.

He's the second marquee signing for the PFL this year after it added Jake Paul in January.