2023 NHL Playoffs: 6 Storylines to Watch for the Conference Finals

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

At long last, we're down to the final four teams in the race for the Stanley Cup. It will be the Carolina Hurricanes against the Florida Panthers in the East and the Dallas Stars against the Vegas Golden Knights in the West, and we're already tired of hearing about ratings because these matchups are ripe for exciting hockey and plenty of drama.

The hockey speaks for itself. Carolina rumbled through two of the tri-state area's best teams to get here, while Florida knocked off the NHL's best (Boston Bruins) and fourth-best (Toronto Maple Leafs) teams from the No. 8 spot. In the West, Dallas disposed of the Minnesota Wild and fought the Seattle Kraken and won in seven games. Vegas, meanwhile, took out the Winnipeg Jets and then sent Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers home without a shot at the Cup once again.

How these matchups play out will be fascinating, and there are a lot of layers to both of them. You can have luck on your side to get this far, but you can't be fully lucky to do it. These teams are good, and how fate chooses to smile upon them (or not) is what makes playoffs unpredictable.

We love the drama and can't get enough of it, so we'll take a look at six different storylines to watch out for as we await the start of the conference finals Thursday in Raleigh and Friday in Las Vegas. The story of how teams got here helps set up how they'll square up on the ice.