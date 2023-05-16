Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston Goals Excite NHL Twitter as Stars Beat Kraken in Game 7

AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of their second-round series on Monday.

After a scoreless first period, Roope Hintz got the Stars on the board with an unassisted goal to continue an impressive postseason performance. With 19 points, Hintz now trails Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid for the points lead in the playoffs.

Wyatt Johnston added an insurance goal for the Stars at the 12:48 mark of the third period. Evgenii Dadonov and Thomas Harley were both credited on the assist. It turned out to be the game-winner, as Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a late goal for the Kraken with just 18 seconds remaining in the game.

The Stars are now set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. Game 1 is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.