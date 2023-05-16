X

    Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston Goals Excite NHL Twitter as Stars Beat Kraken in Game 7

    Doric SamMay 16, 2023

    Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) smiles as he celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Seattle Kraken in the second period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

    The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Western Conference Final with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of their second-round series on Monday.

    After a scoreless first period, Roope Hintz got the Stars on the board with an unassisted goal to continue an impressive postseason performance. With 19 points, Hintz now trails Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid for the points lead in the playoffs.

    Wyatt Johnston added an insurance goal for the Stars at the 12:48 mark of the third period. Evgenii Dadonov and Thomas Harley were both credited on the assist. It turned out to be the game-winner, as Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a late goal for the Kraken with just 18 seconds remaining in the game.

    The goals by Hintz and Johnston had Twitter hyped as the Stars made it back to the conference final for the first time since the 2020 season:

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    ROOPE HINTZ GOT THE STARS ON THE BOARD FIRST IN GAME 7‼️ <a href="https://t.co/yMhrKw8moa">pic.twitter.com/yMhrKw8moa</a>

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Roope Hintz is now second in the NHL Playoffs in points 👀<br><br>He's one point behind McDavid for first place 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/YNcdYtQ9Uh">pic.twitter.com/YNcdYtQ9Uh</a>

    Andy & Rono @ARHockeyStats

    Roope Hintz was a TOP10 center in the regular season by the way. Still underrated player.

    Travis Yost @travisyost

    Roope Hintz is some kind of player.

    Tom Vecchio @DFS_Tom

    Roope Hintz is made for the playoffs

    Matt Reitz @ViewFromMySeats

    Your 2023 Conn Smythe favorite: Roope Hintz?

    Nick Alberga @thegoldenmuzzy

    WYATT JOHNSTON is so yucky

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    Wyatt Johnston, wow he made that look easy. The 20-year-old<br><br>2-0, Stars

    Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski

    Oh my Wyatt Johnston. 2-0 Stars

    Nick Cotsonika @cotsonika

    What a play by Johnston. He's ahead of the pack on what would have been an icing. The puck comes off the end boards, and he roofs it short side with a backhand. 2-0, Dallas, with 7:12 to go.

    Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA

    Retroactively make him a Calder Finalist

    Hailey Salvian @hailey_salvian

    Wyatt Johnston what did you do ?????

    Curtis Crabtree @Curtis_Crabtree

    That's an absolutely fantastic goal for Johnston. What a finish.

    The Stars are now set to face the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final. Game 1 is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET.