NBA Rumors: Exec Would Max Out Wembanyama's 2nd Contract Without Seeing Him Play

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

There may be no limit to what an NBA team is willing to do if it gets lucky and lands generational prospect Victor Wembanyama in next month's NBA draft.

One NBA executive told Rose Garden Report's Sean Highkin that even if Wembanyama ends up having a multiple-season injury before this June's draft, he'd still be the No. 1 pick. On top of that, the executive said that nearly every franchise would give him a maxed-out second contract without seeing him play.

Such is the talent of the 7'2", 19-year-old phenom.

Considered the best prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama has been highly touted for years.

A native of France, he spent this past year playing for Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A. He has been named an All-Star and the best young player in the league each of the past two seasons.

This year, he is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.1 blocks. He leads the league in points, rebounds, blocks and minutes.

Wembanyama will likely learn his NBA future on Tuesday night during the NBA draft lottery, where one organization will rejoice at receiving the opportunity to add such a special talent with the No. 1 pick.

The draft lottery begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.