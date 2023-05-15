NBA Rumors: Suns 'Casting a Wide Net' in HC Search After Monty Williams Firing

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

In the first coaching search of his short tenure at the helm, Phoenix Suns' governor Matt Ishbia isn't planning on taking any shortcuts, as the organization is doing a wide search for its next head man, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Mannix reported that Phoenix has as many as 10 early candidates on its list. There's expected to be plenty of interest in the job, which makes sense considering the Suns possess one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Whoever comes in will have big shoes to fill, as Monty Williams, who was fired Saturday, was a two-time NBCA Coach of the Year and led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 2021.

It's been rumored that one of the Suns' early targets is Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, one of the best coaches in the league and someone who has plenty of prior experience with coaching superstars.

Lue also has prior championship experience, which may be the route Ishbia and general manager James Jones are leaning towards.

With a core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul, the Suns' job opening is sure to be the hottest of this coaching cycle, as it's a team with immediate title aspirations.

There are several other championship-caliber coaches available such as former Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, both of whom were fired since the end of the regular season.

Some other top candidates include Frank Vogel as well as several high-profile assistants like Charles Lee of Milwaukee, Adrian Griffin of Toronto, Kevin Young of Phoenix and Sam Cassell of the 76ers.

The Suns will have plenty of competition, however, as the Pistons, Bucks and Raptors are all still looking for new coaches as well.