1 Thing Every NBA Conference Finals Team Needs To Fix Right Now

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Harping on the offense of the Celtics feels somewhat counterintuitive. They ranked second in points scored per possession during the second round while spitting out the league's best half-court attack.

Still, there is a real variability to Boston's mode of operations. Some of it is ingrained into the team's DNA. Demonstrative reliance on the three-ball leaves you at the mercy of your perimeter shot-making and all the downsides incumbent of colder nights from the floor.

And yet, that's not actually the Celtics' problem. They make threes. They drilled 38-plus percent of their triples in each of the final three games against the Sixers. Any ruts last for possessions or quarters—maybe a night—not truly extended pockets of time. Their mid-range clips are more topsy-turvy. Ditto for their volume at the rim, their ball movement, and their ball protection.

All that stuff needs to be polished against Miami's defense, which eats loosey-goosey decision-makers alive. Aggressively attacking needs to be a staple. The your-turn, my-turn stagnancy Boston can retreat into isn't going to fly as frequently. When the Celtics are attacking aggressively, they're less likely to settle for junky jumpers, lose the ball or telegraph their passes.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum need to consistently keep the rock moving on their drives. Marcus Smart needs to stay under control going downhill; he turned the ball over on 13.5 percent of his drives in the second round. Al Horford can't pass up open threes. Malcolm Brodgon and Derrick White can't hesitate against drop coverages.

The Celtics are at their best when they are driving and kicking and moving and just generally getting into their early offense. They can't afford to deviate from the script as often as they did against Philly—Game 7, of course, notwithstanding.