DeMar DeRozan on LeBron James' Bronny Tweet: NBA Has 'A Lot of Sorry Motherf--kers'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LeBron James might not be the only one who thinks his son, Bronny, is better than some current NBA players.

The King turned heads in March when he tweeted that Bronny is "definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today."

DeMar DeRozan was asked about that tweet during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George and said, "We do got a lot of sorry motherf--kers in the league" (25:40 mark), to which George replied, "no cap."

The conversation continued, and DeRozan opened up about some of the frustration he feels with a group of players in the league.

"It's so frustrating," he said (26:16 mark). "We played in an era where you had to earn everything, you know what I mean. So you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they're nice. It's like, 'Bro, you're not good.' You know what I mean? I definitely got Bron's standpoint of that, because you'd be surprised."

If the younger James does live up to the hype, he will be another USC product in the NBA just like DeRozan.

The 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings, chose the Trojans for at least one season of college basketball and will look to hone his skills before potentially joining his father in the NBA.

Then fans can truly see if he is better than a large group of players in the Association.