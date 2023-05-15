WWE Hall of Famer 'Superstar' Billy Graham on Life Support, Wife Valerie Says

Bobby Bank/WireImage

WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is on life support, his wife Valerie told TMZ Sports.

"Please urgent prayers needed for my husband. The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight. I refused," Valerie said. "He's a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn't. God is our hope."

A GoFundMe that was set up for Graham states that he has been in the ICU for over three weeks. According to an update on the GoFundMe page, the 79-year-old is dealing with "a myriad of very serious health issues," including "a major infection in his ears and skull that may take six months of intravenous IVs, congestive heart failure, diabetes, hearing loss as a result of the infection, and the list goes on." The former bodybuilder has also lost 45 pounds over the last three weeks, his family says.

Graham, who was born Eldrige Wayne Coleman, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. He was a three-time world champion across various wrestling promotions, and he was known as a mentor to famed wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Scott Steiner and Jesse Ventura. His look and wrestling style also influenced the likes of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Graham last appeared with WWE in January 2006 during an episode of Monday Night Raw. He signed a legends contract with the company in 2015 and it was renewed in 2021.

Graham's family is asking for continued donations to his GoFundMe in order to help with his medical bills.