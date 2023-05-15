DeMar DeRozan: Bronny James Is 'Perfect Person' to Push USC MCBB to 'Another Level'

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

USC isn't considered a basketball school thanks to its famous football team, but the arrival of Bronny James could change that.

Chicago Bulls star and former Trojan DeMar DeRozan discussed James' commitment to USC on Podcast P with Paul George and said he believes this could be a monumental addition for the program (23:12 mark):

"Basketball-wise, you just need that big name to come there to bring that attention, and he's the perfect person for that. I think the way he comes in, the way he's gonna handle it, the attention he's gonna bring, the player that he is, I think is gonna push SC to another level that we haven't seen."

The eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Bronny is a 5-star combo guard and the fifth-best player at his position in the class of 2023 in 247Sports' composite rankings.

In addition to James, USC landed a commitment from the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 class in point guard Isaiah Collier.

The coming season could be a banner year for the Trojans, who have reached the Final Four just twice in program history and have only made it out of the first round of the NCAA tournament once in the last six years with their run to the Elite Eight in 2021.