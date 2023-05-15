Bills' Damar Hamlin Wins 2023 George Halas Award Over Saquon Barkley, More

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Adding another chapter to his incredible story, Bills' safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the George Halas Award by the Pro Football Writers of America on Monday.

The award is given out each year to the NFL player, coach or staff member that overcame adversity en route to success.

Hamlin was the obvious choice for the award after he suffered cardiac arrest following a tackle during Buffalo's game at Cincinnati in Week 17.

He had to be resuscitated on the field and was later transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he spent a week receiving treatment before transferring to a Buffalo hospital. He was discharged two days later after being hospitalized for nine total days.

Doctors have cleared him to play this upcoming season and he fully intends on getting back on the gridiron.

"This was a life-changing event, but it's not the end of my story," Hamlin told reporters back in April. "I plan on making a comeback to the NFL."

Hamlin became the 55th winner of the award and beat out some stiff competition this year.

The other finalists included Giants' running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey, Commanders' running back Brian Robinson and Seahawks' quarterback Geno Smith.

He becomes the first Bills player to win it since Kevin Everett in 2008, who overcame a cervical spinal fracture and dislocation that ended his career. He was able to learn how to walk again under his own power after doctors believed it was unlikely.

Commanders' coach Ron Rivera won the award last year after undergoing treatment for cancer during the 2020 season.

In addition to the Halas Award, Hamlin also won the NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award this year which is given to the one player who goes above and beyond to perform community service in his hometown and team city.