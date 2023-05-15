Jordan Poole on Warriors Trade Rumors: 'I Don't Know Why I Wouldn't' Return to GSW

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

After Jordan Poole's disappointing showing during the playoffs, many pundits are wondering about his future with the Golden State Warriors. However, Poole isn't one of them.

When asked whether he expects to be back with the Warriors for the 2023-24 season after the team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Lakers, Poole told The Ringer's Logan Murdock, "I don't know why I wouldn't be."

Poole emerged as a reliable third option behind Golden State's star duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, averaging career highs of 20.4 points and 4.5 assists during the regular season. His production fell off a cliff during the playoffs, though, as he averaged just 10.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting and 25.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Still, Poole said he can take a lot of positives from this season, regardless of how it ended.

"It wasn't a bad year," he said. "I mean, career highs in two categories. I was able to make history with Klay and Steph. My first game-winner. It was a lot of good things that happened this season. It wasn't a bad season."

The Warriors signed Poole to a four-year, $140 million contract extension in October. The 23-year-old said he feels he's a big part of Golden State's future and believes the organization feels the same way:

"Yes, I'm in the fabric. Yes, I belong here in this organization, bridging the gap. And I'm a young guy who was drafted here. We won a championship last year, and we have another chance to do it again. And I don't know why anybody else would feel otherwise. I don't think anybody is thinking like that."