Jordan Poole on Relationship with Draymond Green: 'I Don't Have No Answer for You'

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' title defense began with a shocking moment when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in the face during an October practice.

It was the focal point of a season-long narrative that there was a growing divide between the team's veteran core and its younger players. And when Poole was asked by The Ringer's Logan Murdock on Monday where things stood between him and Green now, he didn't exactly extinguish the possibility that tension still exists:

"I don't have no answer for you. Other than that, we was just on the court and teammates, and we was out there trying to win games.

"What I do recall saying at the beginning of the season is that, 'We're coming. We're going to come out here. We're going to play on the court. We're going to try to win a championship.' We were teammates. It's just business, honestly. And that's really all it was, it is, it has been. It's just been business. It's been basketball."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.