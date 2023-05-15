Stephen Curry Among Finalists for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul, Memphis Grizzlies Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams have been named the five finalists for this season's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, per Chris Haynes of B/R and TNT.

Per Haynes, the winner—announced during the conference finals—will be awarded $100,000 to contribute to a social justice organization he selects.

The other four finalists will receive a $25,000 contribution from the NBA to the organization of their choosing.

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock won the award last season.

Per NBA.com, the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award winner is chosen for "pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar's life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged, specifically within the LGBTQ+ community."

Last year's winner, Bullock, worked with organizations in the Dallas area like Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, House of Rebirth, The Black-Tie Dinner, the Resource Center and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation.

"We are all one, and I believe love lies in everybody's heart," he said last May. "It's incredibly important to me as a cisgender athlete to stand in support of the trans and LGBTQ+ community."

Carmelo Anthony won the inaugural award in the 2020-21 season.

Per the NBA's press release, Curry—a two-time MVP and four-time champion—was nominated for his efforts to "uplift historically marginalized communities and foster equity through opportunity and engagement."

That included being the co-chair of former First Lady Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative and donating $6 million to the men's and women's golf teams at Howard University, which had been defunct for 50 years, among other acts.

Paul, a 12-time All-Star, was nominated for his work supporting HBCUs, while Jackson was selected for his work on "issues related to educational and economic opportunity, as well as civic engagement and women's empowerment."

Jones has worked with a number of organizations in San Antonio, including youth basketball programs like the Tree City Spurs and the Spurs Youth Basketball League. And Williams has remained a consistent advocate for criminal justice reform and has worked closely with the Celtics' Playbook Initiative, which "equips young people with the tools to safely intervene when they see or hear acts of bias or discrimination in their community."