PGA Championship 2023: Latest Expert Predictions for Rory McIlroy, Top Stars

Warren Little/Getty Images

A potential redemption arc for McIlroy will be one of the biggest storylines to follow over the weekend. The 34-year-old hasn't played particularly well as of late—he recently tied for 47th at the Wells Fargo Championship after missing two successive cuts—but could put his struggles aside with a win in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford this weekend.

McIlroy hasn't won a major since claiming victory in both the Open Championship and the PGA Championship in 2014.

Fortunately, McIlroy will have a sort of home-course advantage this weekend. His wife, Erica, is from Rochester, and McIlroy is a member of Oak Hill Country Club.

"I'm excited to go and play a major championship in what feels like almost a second home to me," McIlroy said, per Neil McLeman of The Mirror.



Familiarity with the course should aid McIlroy tremendously as he looks to return to the form he had earlier this year when he tied for second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

According to Alex Miceli of SI Golf, McIlroy could gain an additional advantage from averse weather conditions.

"He seems to be a good mudder, so even though he’s not necessarily on his game, he may be the one to take advantage of the conditions."

Fans should expect to see him in contention on Sunday, though the experts at BettingPros believe he's not a sound pick at the current odds:

"The odds have grown longer on McIlroy in recent days, but it's wise to continue fading him at his current price."