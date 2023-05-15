NBA Rumors: Analyzing Trade Buzz on Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Jordan Poole

2 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In 2018, the Suns spent the first overall pick on Ayton. That feels like a lifetime ago given all the changes to the franchise since, which include a coaching change (two whenever Williams' replacement is found), an ownership change and an overhauled roster.

Ayton himself seemed like he could be one of those changes, as he inked a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent in the summer. The Suns, of course, matched that offer, leading the big man to return to the team that benched him during its elimination loss in the 2022 conference semis.

Matching that deal wasn't necessarily a commitment to Ayton, though, but rather the retention of a high-priced trade asset. The Suns are now "expected to aggressively explore the trade market for him this summer," per MacMahon, who noted that Ayton "would be excited about a fresh start with another franchise."



Ayton's play was up and down this postseason, as his production and aggression ebbed and flowed. He topped 20 points only once and twice finished with single-digit scoring efforts before missing Phoenix's postseason finale with a rib contusion.

Still, outside suitors could see plenty of value in a 24-year-old who was a recent No. 1 pick and has averaged a double-double for his career (16.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG). Sending him elsewhere could be best for the Suns and the polarizing center, too.





